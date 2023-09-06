Miami-Dade School Board discusses LGBTQ+ History Month recognition

The Miami-Dade County School Board is once again considering a proposal for the school district to recognize the month of October as LGBTQ+ History Month.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County School Board is once again considering a proposal for the school district to recognize the month of October as LGBTQ+ History Month.

The sponsor, in a committee meeting last week said it’s a symbolic gesture as they do with other months such as Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month.

“Because the LGBTQ exists in Miami-Dade, it’s made significant contributions to our country and county and we have LGTBQ students,” said Miami-Dade School Board Member Lucia Baez-Geller. “It does not impact or affect instructional materials, and I cannot believe I have to say this out loud, but this item does not indoctrinate our students into any sort of lifestyle.”

At a meeting on Wednesday, Vice Chair Danny Espino along with board members expressed concern about the legality of the resolution, saying it might violate the Parental Rights in Education law’s limits on discussion of sexual and gender identity in the K-12 education system.

“At this point, unfortunately, I cannot support this,” said Espino.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial HB1557 into law on March 28, 2022, and the law took effect on July 1 last year.

At the committee meeting last week, members who were either appointed or endorsed by DeSantis, vowed not to vote for the item.

“As constitutional officers, we have to uphold state law and it’s very clear what that law is,” said Miami-Dade School Board Member Monica Colucci.

Some board members cited the current Parental Rights Law, in what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay Law” as the reason.

But the school board attorney said similar items have passed in Broward and Orange counties and do not break the law.

“Our students are out there and they’re visible, and we can’t put them back in the shadows, unfortunately, like some people would like to,” said Baez-Geller.

Watch Wednesday’s board meeting in the video below.