Clevelander to submit plans for redevelopment under new affordable housing act

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Ocean Drive may have a whole new look in the coming years. The owners of the famed Clevelander Hotel and Bar have announced plans to transform the property into affordable housing under Florida’s newly enacted Live Local Act.

According to a media release, the Jesta Group, owners of the Clevelander and adjoining Essex House hotel properties, have plans to meet with the city of Miami Beach to submit architectural plans for this project under the act, which went into effect on July 1.

The act is a statewide workforce housing program designed to increase the availability of affordable housing opportunities. Under the act, the Clevelander redevelopment project’s maximum density would be 150 residential units per acre, and 4 percent of the building would be reserved for affordable rentals. Additionally, the affordable housing units rental pricing would not exceed 30 percent of 120 percent of adjusted median income for Miami-Dade County and would be guaranteed to stay affordable for 30 years.

According to a media release, the new development will transform the Clevelander from its current use as a hotel and bar with outdoor entertainment until 5 a.m. into a residential development with hotel services and a high-end restaurant on its ground floor. The Clevelander’s current staff will be given priority to fill positions in the new project.