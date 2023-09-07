Felon accused of rape in Miami has pending Miami Gardens case, records show

Geowani Marcillan, a convicted felon, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday facing charges for cases in Miami and Miami Gardens.

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that her 52-year-old attacker said, “he was going to shoot her in the face and kill her family if she called the police,” according to an arrest report that the Miami Police Department released on Thursday.

Weeks after the woman reported Geowani Marcillan’s threat after he had allegedly raped her and stole from her in August in the Little River neighborhood, officers arrested him on Tuesday in the Little Haiti neighborhood, police said. He was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, records show.

Marcillan — a convicted felon with a criminal history in Miami-Dade County that goes back decades — told police that he was born in Cuba and worked in construction, according to the arrest report and county and state records. Cocaine, violence, and theft dominate his Miami-Dade arrest record.

Marcillan was released from prison in 1999 after he was convicted of a 1996 kidnapping to assault and terrorize a victim in Miami-Dade County, according to his Florida Department of Corrections profile. He appeared in court on Thursday morning while facing eight new charges in three cases — two in Miami and one in Miami Gardens.

Geowani Marcillan, who was born in Cuba, became a convicted felon in Florida in the late 1990s, records show. (FDOC)

In the most recent Miami case, Marcillan is facing charges of sexual battery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

In the Miami case that prosecutors filed on Wednesday, and the court assigned to Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Christine Bandin, he is facing charges of battery and assault.

In the Miami Gardens case filed Wednesday and assigned to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lody Jean, Marcillan is facing charges of assault, robbery by sudden snatching, and criminal mischief. He also has a pending warrant for knowingly driving without a license. Records show his bond for the pending cases is $42,000.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about these or other cases involving Marcillan to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.