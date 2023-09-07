Man, 18, arrested in connection with armed carjacking at gas station in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking at a gas station in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the victim was exiting a gas station located near the 8700 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, in the West Little River area, just before 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by Cornelius Toombs and two other unidentified subjects.

Police said Toombs, who was armed with a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his property.

The victim, in fear for his life, handed the keys to one of the armed robbers who then entered the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene, the report stated.

Authorities said following the incident, a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert was issued and detectives located the victim’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

After reviewing video surveillance, police said Toombs was eventually located and detained in the area where the vehicle was located and matched the physical description of one of the suspects involved.

Detectives also said that Toombs was wearing the victim’s jacket that was inside of the vehicle when it was taken.

The report states that at the time Toombs was detained, a gun was located in the vehicle and after conducting a search, police said he was equipped with an empty gun holster in his waistband.

“Post-Miranda, the defendant denied any involvement in the robbery,” however, made statements that were not included in the arrest report, police said.

As of Thursday, Toombs was being at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Police have not announced the arrests of the two other robbers involved in the incident.