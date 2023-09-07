85º

Over 20 in custody after migrant smuggling operation busted in Keys, sources say

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida Keys, Monroe County (Florida), Crime
Over 20 migrants taken into custody in Florida Keys. (WPLG)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspected human smuggling operation involving more than 20 migrants Thursday morning.

According to sources familiar with the operation, a boat came into Marathon before passengers boarded into two separate vehicles and headed northbound.

(WPLG)

Local 10 News has learned the vehicles were stopped by MCSO deputies on the Overseas Highway around Mile Marker 104.

No other information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News at noon for the latest updates.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

