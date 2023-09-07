Over 20 in custody after migrant smuggling operation busted in Keys, sources say

Over 20 migrants taken into custody in Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspected human smuggling operation involving more than 20 migrants Thursday morning.

According to sources familiar with the operation, a boat came into Marathon before passengers boarded into two separate vehicles and headed northbound.

(WPLG)

Local 10 News has learned the vehicles were stopped by MCSO deputies on the Overseas Highway around Mile Marker 104.

No other information has been given at this time.

