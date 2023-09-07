VIDEO: Woman strips nude, jumps in water holding nephew, 3, to avoid arrest, Miami police say

Miami police rescued a woman Thursday morning they said got naked and jumped into the water with her 3-year-old nephew to avoid being arrested in the city’s Brickell neighborhood.

Police said they were initially called to the 400 block of Brickell Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a vandalized flood light on the Baywalk.

Authorities said they encountered Nataliia Marina, 27, her sister and her sister’s son.

Police said the three jumped down a sea wall in an attempt to escape officers, but said Marina took the escape attempt to another level, stripping nude and jumping in the water with her nephew as an officer tried to chase them.

“It’s just disturbing, you see this child which entrusts his aunt to take care of him,” Miami police Capt. Freddie Cruz said. “She actually threw him in the water with her.”

They said Marina swam across the bay towards Brickell Key, where marine patrol officers pulled her and her nephew from the water.

“We have officers that are specially trained crisis intervention team officers that are trained,” Cruz said. “She was evaluated. And I guess the determination was that she was in a normal state of mind, that she was OK to face charges.”

Video of the incident, originally posted by Only in Dade, shows portions of the rescue.

“In the video, you see the child crying,” Cruz said. “There’s nothing normal about this.”

Marina, a British national who lives on the streets of Miami, faces charges of child abuse causing no great bodily harm, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, along with a citation for resisting arrest, according to arrest reports.

Police said authorities placed the boy into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.