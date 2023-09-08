At least 2 hurt after racing boat crashes, partially sinks in Biscayne Bay

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – First responders took at least two people to a local hospital following a boat crash in Biscayne Bay Friday morning, according to Coral Gables police.
The crash happened sometime before 10:30 a.m., according to fire dispatch records.
Images from Sky 10 showed the catamaran racing boat sinking about a mile east of Matheson Hammock Park.
Medics took the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. One of the victims had severe injuries and was taken to JMH as a trauma alert patient.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the crash.
Approximate location:
This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.