At least 2 hurt after racing boat crashes, partially sinks in Biscayne Bay

A boat crashed in Biscayne Bay Friday morning, injuring at least two people.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – First responders took at least two people to a local hospital following a boat crash in Biscayne Bay Friday morning, according to Coral Gables police.

The crash happened sometime before 10:30 a.m., according to fire dispatch records.

Images from Sky 10 showed the catamaran racing boat sinking about a mile east of Matheson Hammock Park.

Medics took the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. One of the victims had severe injuries and was taken to JMH as a trauma alert patient.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the crash.

Approximate location:

