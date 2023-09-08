Aventura police officer arrested on battery charges

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County arrested a veteran officer with the Aventura Police Department on two misdemeanor battery charges Tuesday, Local 10 News confirmed Friday.

The case centers around off-duty allegations.

Police accused Officer Kevin Bascle, 50, of Plantation, of touching a woman against her will while she was asleep after she had taken the prescription sleep aid Ambien, according to an arrest report released Friday.

The report states Plantation police found probable cause to arrest the officer after receiving a statement from the victim and viewing video evidence.

Due to the nature of the allegations, Local 10 News is not disclosing Bascle’s relationship to the woman.

Bascle was released from the Broward County Jail following his arrest.

Aventura police confirmed Bascle is an officer with the department and directed further inquiries to the Plantation Police Department. The agency didn’t comment further on his employment status.

According to the arrest report, Bascle has worked for the Aventura Police Department for two decades.