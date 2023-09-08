87º

Man with ‘altered mental status’ reported missing in Plantation

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Michael Nesbitt. (Plantation Police Department)

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are searching for a 65-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Michael Nesbitt was last seen around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 8201 W. Broward Blvd.

Police said Nesbitt has an “altered mental status” and is therefore considered endangered.

Nesbitt was described by police as a Black male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts, light brown work boots and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities.

