Pedestrian on tracks fatally struck by Brightline train in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brightline train Friday morning in Pembroke Park.

The crash occurred just off Interstate 95.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 11:20 a.m. as the train was stopped on the tracks. The victim’s body was a distance away, covered by a yellow tarp.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the train tracks.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.