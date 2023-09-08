Vehicle catches fire outside mechanic shop in Miami

MIAMI – Six vehicles were damaged Friday morning after one vehicle caught fire outside a mechanic shop in Miami, firefighters confirmed.

The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. outside the Power Muffler mechanic shop, located at 7751 NW Seventh Ave.

According to City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, firefighters extended hand lines when they arrived and “began an aggressive fire attack.”

He said the fire was under control within minutes and was contained to the outside of the business, however, six vehicles were damaged in the fire.

According to Sanchez, the business was closed at the time of the fire so no one was injured.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit and Miami Police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.