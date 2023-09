KEY LARGO, Fla. – A boat was fully engulfed in flames near mangroves in Key Largo.

Video shows flames shooting out from the vessel in the waters on the bay side of Little Buttonwood Sound.

Authorities responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, the boat was reported to be an unoccupied liveaboard vessel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the cause of the fire.