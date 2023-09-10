86º

Man on scooter killed in Miami predawn crash

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly crash that involved a person riding a scooter.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami.

According to police, the man on the scooter was going west on 27th Avenue and was making a left turn to go on 8th Street when he was struck by another vehicle.

At the scene, a body was covered by a tarp next to an overturned scooter.

Debris could be seen scattered across the road.

Police said all parties involved remained at the scene and there is nothing criminal suspected.

