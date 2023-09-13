Detectives investigate after siblings find mother and her boyfriend shot dead in Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her boyfriend dead in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at a home near the 4500 block of Northwest 185th Street.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed two juvenile siblings arrived home from school and discovered their mother and her boyfriend inside the home shot dead.

A source close to the investigation told Local 10 News that the man and woman involved in the shooting were identified as Omar Quinines and Akemy Cuza.

Local 10 News was at the home on Wednesday where neighbors said everything seemed normal in the area until police officers raced to the scene.

“For the cops to tell me there was a shooting here, I was shocked,” said Jaylin Picrin, who lives nearby.

Miami Gardens police said they recovered a gun at the scene that was found near the man involved in the shooting.

Investigators said a gun was found near the home but did not confirm if the shooting was declared as a murder-suicide.

Authorities said the juvenile siblings were not involved in the shooting.

Local 10 News was at the scene where a black SUV was being towed from the crime scene after authorities said the vehicle was connected to the incident.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor Judy Varela. “It’s a tragedy and it’s just going to be trauma for them for the rest of their lives, coming home to see their parents die is the worst thing that could happen to any child.”

Authorities told Local 10 News that Miami Dade’s Medical Examiner’s Office will now determine if the crime was the result of a murder-suicide.