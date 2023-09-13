Masked men walk into busy Miami Beach steakhouse, rob diners at knifepoint

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A trio of masked men walked right into a popular Miami Beach steakhouse Tuesday night and robbed several diners at knifepoint. Police are now looking for the suspects.

The brazen robbery happened at the Grill House, a kosher steakhouse located at the corner of 41st Street and Alton Road.

Surveillance video shows the crooks outside the restaurant before they come inside, come up to three people enjoying dinner, hold them at knifepoint and escape with their property.

Miami Beach police were tracking down leads Wednesday. Sources tell Local 10 News that the crooks were able to get away with a backpack.

“This is a very Jewish community and people come here and love the food,” Grill House employee Jesse Elkouby said.

Local 10 News has requested an incident report from Miami Beach police and hasn’t received it as of Wednesday evening.

Police are looking into the possibility that the robbers followed the diners into the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.