Pets killed, family displaced following Plantation house fire

PLANTATION, Fla. – A family has been displaced and two of their pets were killed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in Plantation, authorities said.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, the fire occurred sometime around 10 a.m. at a home near the 1500 block of Southwest 68th Avenue.

Sky 10 flew over the home where extensive damage was spotted mostly in the garage area of the home and smoke was seen seeping from the roof.

Kyle Belanger, who lives nearby, sent cellphone video to Local 10 News of Plantation Fire Rescue trying to put out the heavy fire.

Lt. Aston Bright, of Plantation Fire Rescue, said when crews arrived at the home it was engulfed in flames.

“The fire was already venting through the ceiling, so through the roof,” he said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and the side of the home where the bedrooms are located were saved, according to authorities.

Bright said no one was home when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries reported, but the family’s dog and their pet fish died in the fire.

Firefighters spent the majority of their Wednesday morning making sure the fire did not re-ignite.

Bright said that the house was considered to be “inhabitable” and the family that lives at the home was displaced.

Authorities told Local 10 News that the Red Cross is now involved as the family bears a new reality after much of what they had was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.