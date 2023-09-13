Teen facing tough recovery as police release footage of northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police released surveillance video of a hit-and-run crash Wednesday that left an 18-year-old man injured in northwest Miami-Dade nearly two months ago.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on July 15 at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 35th Avenue, in the area of Miami’s West Little River neighborhood.

Authorities said Gallihano A. Constant was riding a scooter westbound at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 35th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or call 911.

Constant is still recovering after suffering broken bones from his face to his knee and being hospitalized for 22 days.

He said he was forced to learn how to walk again.

“I’ve been getting help,” he said. “I can barely put my clothes on by myself. I wasn’t able to eat by myself, I wasn’t able to eat at all due to the facial injuries.”

The vehicle is believed to be a newer-model, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla SE, with a missing passenger-side mirror cover and damage to its front fender and passenger doors, authorities said.

“I was really wondering what was going through their mind, why did they flee the scene,” Constant said.

(MIami-Dade Police Department)

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported Constant to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective W. Milian at 305-471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Family members have also started a GoFundMe page to help Constant with medical bills, and that page can be found by clicking here.