‘Where is the evidence?’: Here is the latest on the recent tales of UFOs and aliens

The Mexican Congress aired images on Tuesday of witnesses who testified under oath that they were displaying two mummies in front of lawmakers that were found in Peru and were studied by a research team in Mexico. The hearing preceded a NASA news conference on Thursday and followed a U.S. Congressional hearing on the subject of unidentified flying objects with advanced tech in July.

MIAMI – During a news conference on Thursday in Cape Canaveral, a NASA representative addressed the alleged non-human mummies found in Peru that were recently on display at the Mexican Congress.

David Spergel, a theoretical astrophysicist, made the reference after a reporter’s question during NASA’s official release of a 33-page report looking into mysterious sightings in the sky.

“If you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community,” said Spergel, the chair of the study team that produced the report.

For the U.S. government, public discussions are no longer about unidentified flying objects or UFOs. Now, officials are using the synonymous term of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the release of the NASA report on UAPs was part of an effort to move “from sensationalism to science” and vowed that NASA will commit to transparency.

Nelson also told reporters that he “personally” believes extraterrestrial life is possible in “a universe that is so vast” but “it would have to be a very advanced civilization” to reach this planet because of the distances.

NASA’s new report did not use government-classified data and did not draw scientific conclusions.

“We don’t know what these UAPs are, but we are going to try to find out,” Nelson said also announcing that a new NASA research director will be investigating the sightings in the U.S.

Earlier this year, members of U.S. Congress listened to retired Maj. David Grusch, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer turned whistleblower, testify under oath about reports that the U.S. government was hiding a program to reverse engineer UAPs and the existence of non-human “biologics.”

The Pentagon later denied Grusch’s claims. When a reporter asked Nelson to address Grusch’s testimony, he said, “Where is the evidence?”

Both of the public U.S. government events were unprecedented, and so was the testimony under oath of a Mexican physician in the military before the Mexican Congress on Tuesday in Mexico City.

Dr. Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, the director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, told lawmakers he was presenting the results of research that had involved DNA analysis, a carbon test, X-rays, and 3-D reconstruction.

Zalce Benitez said in Spanish that the team, including biologist Jose de la Cruz Ríos, concluded that the non-human remains measured nearly 24 inches long, and were about 1,000 years old.

“They have a humanoid structure that consists of a head, trunk, abdomen, and limbs, which end in tridactyl hands,” Zalce Benitez said adding that the mummies had “very resistant bones” that were “light like those of birds” and a neck that was “retractable like that of turtles.”

Zalce Benitez also said the two mummies had implants made out of alloy including osmium and cadmium that displayed “impressive biofunctional fusion,” and linear “fingerprints” that were “impossible” to “falsify” or “replicate.” The researchers said there were also three “biological and organic” eggs.

José Jaime Maussan, a self-proclaimed ufologist in Mexico whom scientists have referred to as a hoaxter, also testified under oath during the hearing. He said the two mummies the researchers examined had been discovered in 2017 in southern Peru’s Nazca Desert, in an area known for ancient geoglyphs.

Before their testimony, the Peruvian Congress had already dealt with reports about mysterious mummies allegedly found in the Nazca Desert, but after an investigation, prosecutors reported there was a hoax involving human-made dolls. It’s unclear if the matter in Mexico was the same examined in Peru.

A researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico said the university had not endorsed Maussan’s testimony in the Mexican Congress, The Associated Press reported.

Here are some of the recommendations from the new NASA study:

NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites must also play a key role in collecting future data on environmental conditions coinciding with sightings.

Collection efforts from radio and optical astronomy that are designed for techno signature searches should be expanded from the Earth’s atmosphere.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, which have proven to be essential tools for identifying rare occurrences within vast datasets, should be utilized to investigate.

Making available an open-source smartphone-based app to gather imaging data and other smartphone sensor data from citizen observers.

U.S. Federal agencies that could support the effort to understand UAP include the DoD, Department of State, the FAA, the Department of Commerce (DoC), and major agencies within the DoC including NOAA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, plus the DoE and NSF.

