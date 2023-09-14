Man beats mother, threatens her with knife, screwdriver to steal from her, family business in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man Wednesday after he was accused of beating his mother and then threatening her with a knife and screwdriver before carjacking her in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

A mother and her daughter were working on a farm around 10:15 a.m. near the 33000 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue in the county’s rural Redlands area, when Sutang Wu, 48, approached them on a golf cart as they were sitting on an RTV.

After exiting the vehicle, authorities said Wu demanded the keys to his mother’s car because he wanted to drive her vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim told authorities that she would not give him the keys to the vehicle which led Wu to become angry and grab the victim.

After grabbing the victim, police said Wu forced her down to the ground by pulling the victim’s hair and began kicking and stepping all over her body, authorities said.

Wu’s arrest report stated that while the victim was on the ground, he grabbed a large rock and held it over his head in an attempt to hit the victim.

Police said the other victim intervened and shielded the woman with her body.

After pleading with Wu to stop hitting her, Wu got off of the woman after she agreed to give him the car keys, according to the report.

Both victims got into the RTV and drove to the front of the farm where Wu followed them in the golf cart so that he could retrieve the car keys.

Once they arrived at the front of the farm, the victim opened the car door and placed the car key on the seat of the vehicle.

Moments later, Wu then armed himself with a knife that was on a table outside near the victim’s car and while holding the knife in one hand, he then grabbed the victim by the hair and dragged her to the floor.

The victim then asked Wu, “What else do you want?” I will give you anything. Just leave us alone,” according to the report.

The second victim offered Wu money at which time he released the hold he had on the first victim, the report stated.

Authorities said Wu then followed the victim into the office of the farm and while inside, threatened her with a screwdriver and pushed her down on the ground.

Wu took approximately $2,000 cash from the business and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said both victims suffered bruising, minor cuts and abrasions following the attack.

According to investigators, after conducting a VIN search, the vehicle was listed as a felony vehicle.

After further investigation, police said they located Wu near the 7500 block of West 20th Avenue in Hialeah.

Wu was taken into custody by Hialeah Police and was then transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Bureau for further investigation.

Detectives said when they attempted to interview Wu, he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police said during the interview, Wu had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and told investigators that he had been drinking.

Investigators also said Wu used an alias and told police that his name was Max Sebastian Perez.

According to jail records, Wu faces one count each of armed robbery with carjacking, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person 65 years or older.

As of Thursday, Wu was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.