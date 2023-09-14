Police identify worker who was electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade by falling wire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have identified a man who was electrocuted Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, the incident happened just before 5:45 a.m. at Adonel Concrete, located at 830 NW 73rd St.

According to authorities, officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the business to find 63-year-old Jorge Moreno unresponsive on the ground.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:30 a.m. as a tarp covered Moreno’s body on the ground.

“I saw a man down on the ground. He wasn’t breathing or moving. Another man ran up to me saying, ‘Can you talk to 911′ because he didn’t speak too much English,” witness Joel Glover told Local 10 News.

Police say they discovered Moreno and another employee were reporting to work when a transformer blew, causing an electrical wire to fall and strike Moreno.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was one of my mixer drivers, and he was getting ready to get into his truck,” one employee said. “One of the transformers blew. The electric came down, it snaked and hit his foot -- killed him on the spot.”

Neighbors in the area who lost power were shaken to find out this wasn’t just a power outage, but that someone died.

“Our power went out and we heard the transformer going, and we looked out the window and there were sparks flying from our transformer,” Jennifer Bender said. “I’m just praying for the family that they can find comfort with what’s going on this morning.”