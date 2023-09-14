Miami to host third Republican presidential debate

Skyline of downtown Miami and Brickell from Sky 10.

MIAMI – Miami will play host to the third Republican Party presidential primary debate, the party’s national committee confirmed to ABC News Thursday evening.

It’s set to take place in early November. CNN first reported the development.

The first GOP primary debate was held in Milwaukee in August and the second will be in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27.

Information on which South Florida venue will host November’s debate hasn’t been publicized.

Two major candidates from Florida, former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, are vying for the party’s nomination, with Trump as the clear frontrunner as of September.