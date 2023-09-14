Police: Man dies after 2 shooters target him in Miami-Dade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Two shooters fired at a man in a black BMW sports utility vehicle that then crashed into a burgundy four-door sedan on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami Gardens detectives were searching for the shooters who fled in a white sedan after the ambush and shooting in a parking lot in Miami Gardens.

Police officers found the man dead in the crashed SUV after 2 p.m., near the corner of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27 Avenue. Witnesses said the victim had just left Sunday’s Eatery.

“The shooting appears to be targeted,” said Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Detectives investigate a fatal shooting and car crash on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers found the man bleeding inside the crashed black car, which had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced him dead. Lurnard Rodgers said he was at the shopping mall when the shooting and crash happened.

“If you got beef with people out here on the street, don’t bring it out here,” Rodgers said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Joyce Grace Ortega, Stephany Heilbron, and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

