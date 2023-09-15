Bookkeeper bilked $131K from Miami-Dade dialysis clinic, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a former bookkeeper for a dialysis clinic on three felony charges Thursday afternoon after they said she embezzled more than $130,000 from her employer over a nine-month period.

According to an arrest report, Narcisse Stroppa-Soderberg, 30, of Homestead, began working for Kidney Treatment Center of South Florida in August 2022 and began stealing in November.

The clinic is located at 13500 N. Kendall Drive in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said Stroppa-Soderberg, whose job “was limited to paying the invoices for (existing) vendor payees through online pay,” fraudulently deposited about 85 checks into her credit union account totaling $131,062.

They said those checks were meant for vendors and she changed one vendor’s address on the checks to her personal address.

According to the report, an anonymous caller tipped off one of the clinic’s owners to the fraud in July. Just about a year after she was hired, Stroppa-Soderberg would no longer work for the clinic.

Police said she invoked her right to remain silent following her arrest Thursday.

Stroppa-Soderberg, who was arrested on charges of first-degree grand theft, organized fraud and depositing a worthless check with intent to defraud, was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Friday afternoon.