Man shot after bathroom dispute at Miami Gardens Wawa, police say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person hospitalized in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to reports of a male who had been shot around 12:10 p.m. at a Wawa gas station located at 2700 NW 183rd St.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed two men got into a verbal argument inside the store’s bathroom.

The suspect, whom police have not publicly identified, then shot the victim and left the store, according to police.

Authorities said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where there was a heavy police presence outside of the front entrance of the gas station.

The victim’s identity, age, or condition have not been released, nor has additional information about the suspect or incident.

