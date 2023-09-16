FHP: Pair arrested following luxury stolen car bust in northwest Miami-Dade

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after multiple stolen luxury cars were recovered at a home in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol were involved in the bust at a home around 1:15 p.m. near Northwest 201st Street and Northwest 59th Court.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Patrice Cherrine Hinds, 37, of Miami, and Joseph Roger Museau, 31, of North Miami, were arrested at the home and face charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The reports stated that FHP officials responded to the home after they were contacted by the Miami Gardens Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office after a stolen Rolls-Royce was followed into northwest Miami-Dade.

After receiving consent from the homeowner to open her garage, the FHP said they conducted a VIN search of each vehicle and located a Rolls-Royce that had been reported stolen from Hallandale Beach, a black Rolls-Royce that had been reported stolen from Miami, and a black Bentley that had been reported stolen out of Palm Beach County.

According to the reports, Museau had been found behind the wheel of one of the Rolls-Royce, while keys to the other Rolls-Royce and a Bentley were found in Hinds’ purse.

Police also said as Museau stepped out of the Rolls-Royce to be detained, he dropped a black handgun on the ground.

Authorities said the homeowner was not connected to the incident.

According to jail records, Hinds and Museau were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday but have since posted bond.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.