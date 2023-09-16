Florida man wins $2 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game at 7-Eleven

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man turned $10 into a $2 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Alexander Randall, 31, of Port Orange, a town in Volusia County, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,370,000.

Randall bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven in his hometown.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $10 Gold Rush Doubler game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”