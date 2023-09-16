Fort Lauderdale police search for armed burglar, rape suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who they say raped a woman during an armed robbery attempt in Fort Lauderdale.

Detective Ali Adamson, an FLPD spokesperson, said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home near the 5900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was inside the bedroom of her apartment when an armed robber entered her home through the front door.

According to Adamson, after the man entered the victim’s bedroom, he then jumped on top of the woman and threatened to kill her before raping her.

Investigators said the man fled the apartment northbound down the hallway.

Although detectives have not provided a picture of the man, they said he is approximately 30 years of age and is around 6 feet or taller. He has dreadlocks down to his neck, a clean-shaven face and a muscular build, according to authorities.

Detectives are also asking for nearby residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras to see if they may have captured any video of the man.

Anyone who has video of the individual matching the description above is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hector Martinez at 954-828-5510 or email Detective Christopher Chylack at CChylack@fortlauderdale.gov.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.