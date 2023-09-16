MCSO sergeant saves 2 drifting divers in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – James Hager, a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, rescued two divers who authorities said were drifting from their boat at Molasses Reef, just south of Key Largo on Friday.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, were notified and responded to the distress call just after 4:30 a.m.

Linhardt said Hager responded in an MCSO rescue boat and located the men, ages 53 and 19, both of Davie, approximately a half of a mile from their 28-foot private boat.

The men were wearing dive gear and were in good health when Hager found them and returned them to their vessel without further incident, authorities said.

Both men declined medical attention, according to Linhardt.