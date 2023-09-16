86º

Plantation hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, police say

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Plantation, Broward County

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one dead in Plantation early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Plantation Police Department, it happened at 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where a blue tarp was covering the body of the victim involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim or suspect that were involved in the incident.

Police temporarily blocked off parts of the 4200 block of West Broward Boulevard following the crash, but it has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

