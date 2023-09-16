Plantation hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one dead in Plantation early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Plantation Police Department, it happened at 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where a blue tarp was covering the body of the victim involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim or suspect that were involved in the incident.

Police temporarily blocked off parts of the 4200 block of West Broward Boulevard following the crash, but it has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.