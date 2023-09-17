Former Hurricanes star holds Kennedy Kids 5K to raise aware for mental health among children

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The inaugural running of the Kennedy Kids 5K took place on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County.

There was a large turnout, with around 500 people registering for the race.

All of them running for a reason, which is to raise awareness about the stigmas of mental health, especially among children and teens.

Participants took off from the starting line just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Constitution Park in Miami Shores.

The man leading the event is former University of Miami football star and NFL cornerback Robert Bailey.

Bailey lost his own daughter, Kennedy, to suicide one year ago, when she was just 16 years old.

In order to make a difference in the lives of others, Bailey decided to turn his pain into purpose by starting his own foundation called Kennedy’s Kids, named after his late daughter.

Not only is Bailey the brains behind the event, but he also took part in the 5K as well.

As part of that mission and message, all of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards giving kids and families the resources they need to improve their mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-272-8255, or to reach the Crisis Text Line just test “Home” to 74141.