Bicyclist struck by car in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police were at the scene of a crash on Sunday after a bicyclist was hit by a car.

Investigators spent several hours processing the scene along Northeast 14th Avenue and 205th Terrace.

Local 10 News’ cameras observed a black, possibly electric bike on the ground.

Just to the side of the bike were a pair of shoes flung apart.

First responders were at the scene and took one person to an area hospital.

Authorities have yet to provide any updates on the bicyclist or confirm if there were any arrests or if they are seeking any persons of interest.