Trio accused of stealing pricy marine equipment face Miami-Dade judge

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami arrested three men accused of stealing very expensive equipment off of a boat in Pompano Beach.

The three are now facing serious charges.

Surveillance video from Complete Marine in Pompano Beach shows men cutting expensive GPS units from boats in the marina on Friday.

It only takes a few minutes, leaving damaged vessels behind.

A security guard saw the thefts happening and called the police.

The trio was arrested in the area of Northwest 32nd Street and 24th Avenue after they bailed out of their car.

Authorities identified the suspects as 20-year-old Hansen Hernandez, 20-year-old Alexis Ruiz, and 19-year-old Carlos Scorro.

They appeared in bond court before a judge over the weekend, facing several charges including grand theft, burglary and fleeing from police.

Those stolen GPS units, worth about $20,000, have not been recovered.

Complete Marine said they were tossed out before the suspects were arrested.