3 adults displaced, dog dies after fire erupts at Miami duplex

MIAMI – Three adults were displaced from their home Monday morning after a fire erupted inside a duplex in Miami.

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. at a duplex in the 3000 block of Southwest 18th Street.

According to City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a two-story, side-by-side residential duplex with smoke and flames coming from the front door.

“Immediately, firefighters extended handlines, made entry, and began a quick-fire attack. Within minutes the fire was under control and contained to the unit of origin,” Lt. Pete Sanchez, who is also a spokesman for the department, told Local 10 News in an email.

According to Sanchez, the residents had self-evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, but a dog was found dead on the second floor of the unit due to smoke inhalation.

Sanchez said a firefighter also suffered a steam burn to the face, but he was evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

“A total of three adult residents are being displaced but did not require any assistance,” Sanchez said.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit will determine the cause of the fire.