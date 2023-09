FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was spotted floating in a canal on Monday.

According to authorities, police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the 1100 block of North Federal Highway shortly after 11 a.m. after receiving reports about a body in the water.

The police department’s Dive Team then recovered the deceased person from the water.

No other details were immediately released.

Sky 10 over police near canal in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)