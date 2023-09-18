Man accused of hate-fueled robbery in North Miami Beach targeting Haitian victim

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police arrested a man Sunday after accusing him of robbing a man withdrawing money from an ATM and telling him he was doing so because the victim was Haitian.

Jason Lamar Doster, 42, of Homestead, now faces hate crime charges.

According to an arrest report, the victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM at the TD Bank branch at 1190 NE 163rd St. just before 7 p.m. when Doster approached him, told the man to give him his money or he would shoot him and “implied he had a firearm by placing his hand to the small of his back.”

The victim told officers that Doster told him he was a “f---ing Haitian” and said “you Haitians steal from everyone, so give me your money” and then pushed him, the report states.

Police said the victim refused to give Doster any money. Doster then ran away and officers eventually found him at the IHOP on the corner of Northeast 163rd Street and 11th Avenue.

They said Doster wasn’t finished spewing hate towards Haitians after he went to the pancake restaurant.

He “proceeded to curse at and threatened to punch our Haitian officers saying he refuses to speak to (Haitians) and wouldn’t provide his name to them,” Officer M. Saint Amour wrote in the report.

Police arrested Doster on charges of strong-armed robbery and battery, which were upgraded to a “with prejudice” designation, enhancing them to first- and third-degree felonies, respectively.

Doster, who was also arrested on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.