Man accused of murdering woman in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested a Lauderhill man after they said he shot and killed a woman in North Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to the shooting just before 4:30 a.m.

When they responded to the 1100 block of Sussex Drive, they found a woman inside a residence, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said.

The accused shooter, Robert Headley, who turns 60 on Wednesday, remained at the scene and deputies arrested him on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Grossman said.

Authorities didn’t release the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law. The sheriff’s office didn’t specify whether the victim knew the suspected shooter or provide a suspected motive.

Headley was being held without bond in the BSO Main Jail as of Monday afternoon.