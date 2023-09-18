Thieves seeking Jeep parts at airports exploit areas without cameras

Detectives search for the thieves who were stealing from the owners of Jeeps in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two men, ages 22 and 25, stand accused of stealing from Jeep Wranglers parked at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports.

The suspects, Jonathan Quintero and Diogenes Morel Martinez, took the hood, the front bumper, a spare tire, and an antenna from a traveler’s Jeep on Sept. 7 at MIA, according to police.

MIA released a statement saying the surveillance cameras in the garages didn’t cover the area of the heist.

Last week, there were similar cases at Palm Beach International Airport in sports where there weren’t any surveillance cameras.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 and Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.