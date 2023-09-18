Time to Smile: South Florida couple saves duck and her chicks

A couple living in Pembroke Pines helped a mother and her chicks

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida couple rescued a mother duck and her chicks in a tricky situation.

Frankie Pascarella and his wife Mindy were headed to the gym last week when they saw the mother duck and three chicks standing in the road.

They tried to shoo the ducks out of traffic, but mom wouldn’t leave.

They quickly realized her babies had fallen down a storm drain.

Frankie is a retired firefighter and jumped into action.

He lifted the heavy gate off the storm drain and pulled out all of the chicks one by one.

The very happy mom trotted off with her family.