3 hospitalized following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 65th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews transported three adults to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.

