Broward helicopter crash survivors live at hotel paid by BSO, need help

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday saying the department has been paying for five hotel rooms for the survivors of a recent helicopter crash.

“A BSO employee shared his cellphone number with the individuals and has been working closely with them, answering questions and coordinating assistance, such as food assistance,” the statement said. “BSO is committed to continuing to work with these individuals in any way the agency can.”

On Monday, Terran Vandiver said he is among the survivors of a helicopter crash in Broward County who are dealing with anguish and homelessness.

The crash of the fire rescue helicopter killed two people and Vandiver said its aftermath felt like “a war zone” that is still haunting him and others.

“We are going through a whole lot,” Vandiver said.

He and his siblings have been living in a hotel after they lost everything. The noise of helicopters triggers panic and grief.

“If you get a good look at the home, it looks like a bomb went off in it and that’s how we felt,” Vandiver said.

The group of survivors need food and clothes, as they are starting from zero and hope to get back on their feet. Vandiver said they are doing what they can to remain hopeful.

“We are proof that miracles are happening,” he said. “I don’t know if I could be here, I don’t know if my brother or my sister could be here if it wasn’t for that, but we’re here and we have purpose and we have breath.”