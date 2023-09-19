Coconut Grove man has been missing for over 2 weeks

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Family members are desperately searching for a Miami-Dade man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

It was 18 days ago when 71-year-old Nathaniel Cunningham vanished.

He was last seen near his Coconut Grove home.

A missing person’s report has been filed with Miami police, and Cunningham’s daughters are flying in to help search for him.

It was a neighbor who alerted family members after not seeing him for two weeks.

“He’s not the type of person that I’ve ever known to just go and leave, because he has that dog,” the neighbor told Local 10 News.

She says Cunningham lived with roommates in a home off Hibiscus Street, that he did handy work for her, and she saw him almost daily with his dog.

At the home, the dog is there, but no one has seen Cunningham for weeks.

“And the truck, where is the truck? " the neighbor asked, referring to Cunningham’s early 2000′s white Ford F-150 with Florida tag number 741-YDI, which is nowhere to be found.

Family members filed a missing person’s report on Sept. 14 after learning of his disappearance.

“What’s strange is for him to be missing for two weeks and his dog was left behind, because he goes nowhere without his dog,” said Dede Rogers, Cunningham’s cousin.

Rogers said police officers looked through license plate reader technology, but there hasn’t been any sign of the truck.

Cunningham does have some health issues, which concerns Rogers.

“I don’t know if he’s had another stroke,” she said. “Honestly at this point I don’t know what to think.”

The neighbor says when she last saw him he was on the way to the hospital to pick up a friend.

Family members have called all area hospitals looking for a John Doe, but they have not had any luck.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen him are asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6640.