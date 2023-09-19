Former Miami Gardens police major sues department for wrongful termination

A former high-ranking Miami Gardens police official is suing the department after she was fired for — if you ask her — doing nothing wrong.

The former officer, 57-year-old Robin Starks, was the major in charge of operations at the department.

Starks spent more than 30 years in law enforcement with Miami police, with Miami-Dade police and most recently, in Miami Gardens, where she also lives and goes to church.

But in June she was terminated, and she says she’s still waiting on an answer as to why.

In the lawsuit she filed, she claims her firing was in retaliation, that Chief Delma Noel-Pratt and the city wanted her out for reporting malfeasance and policy and procedure violations, as well as for speaking critically about the department and its lack of training and improper conduct.

In doing so, she and her lawyer say her First Amendment free speech rights were also violated.

“Honestly, I’m asking for my life back,” said Starks.

The Miami Gardens city attorney told Local 10 News, “The city does not comment on pending litigation.”

At last check, Starks and her lawyer were still waiting for the city’s response to the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit: