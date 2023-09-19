‘I got yo a--’, man says to victim after stabbing him with kitchen knife in Miami, according to arrest report

MIAMI – Police arrested a homeless man Monday who they said stabbed a victim with a kitchen knife outside of a Miami smoke shop two weeks ago.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, Antonio Oliva, 63, is facing one account of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Miami police officers said they were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 5 after receiving a stabbing call at a smoke shop located near the 1100 block of West Flagler Street.

Upon their arrival, police said they located a victim sitting on a crate in front of the store with a possible stab wound to his left abdomen.

According to the report, Miami Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said they contacted the victim on Tuesday night, who told them that he had a six-inch stab wound to his left abdomen but was in stable condition.

According to the report, the victim told police he was standing in front of a smoke shop and speaking to his friend when he felt a sharp pain in his side and heard Oliva saying, “I got yo a--.”

Police said after being stabbed, the victim turned towards Oliva, saw him standing behind him with a kitchen knife with a black handle, and Oliva began chasing him until he reached the 1000 block of West Flagler Street.

The victim told police that he recognized Oliva due to an altercation they had two months prior.

Police said after reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business, they witnessed Oliva chasing the victim while holding a large knife and standing in the middle of the intersection at West 11th Avenue and Flagler Street before the victim got away.

Detectives said the victim was able to identify Oliva through a photo lineup after arriving at the hospital.

Police said they later found Oliva sitting on a curb and drinking a beer with a kitchen knife lying next to him.

The arrest report states that police detained Oliva around 1:30 p.m. Monday and retrieved the knife before turning it over to investigators as evidence.

Post Miranda, Oliva’s arrest report revealed he did not want to speak to police about the incident.

As of Tuesday, Oliva was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.