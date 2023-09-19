Miami man punched dog, grandmother in Liberty City, police say

MIAMI – Police took a Miami man into custody Monday in connection to a July incident in which they say he punched his grandmother’s dog and then his grandmother.

According to the Miami Police Department, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on July 8 at the victim’s home on Northwest 45th Street in the Liberty City neighborhood.

An arrest report states that Larry McKinnon began banging on his grandmother’s door and when she confronted him about it, her dog came out, leading McKinnon to punch the animal in the head.

When McKinnon’s grandmother intervened and pushed him away to prevent him from punching the dog again, police said the 23-year-old punched her in the right eye, causing a small laceration. Police said he then ran away.

Authorities arrested McKinnon on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older, as well as a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

A judge found probable cause to charge McKinnon and he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $6,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade jail records.