WATCH: MCSO sergeant saves 2 drifting divers in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video Tuesday of one of their sergeants rescuing two divers who were drifting from their boat at Molasses Reef, just south of Key Largo Friday.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Sergeant James Hager, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, were notified and responded to the distress call just after 4:30 a.m.

Linhardt said Hager responded in an MCSO rescue boat and located the men, ages 53 and 19, both of Davie, approximately a half of a mile from their 28-foot private boat.

Body camera video showed Hager arriving at the scene and helping the divers unload their equipment before helping them onto the rescue boat.

The men were wearing dive gear and were in good health when Hager found them and returned them to their boat without further incident, authorities said.

Both men declined medical attention, according to Linhardt.

Watch the divers being rescued in the video below.