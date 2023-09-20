84º

FIU construction causes major delays in North Miami

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Parents, students and drivers were frustrated early Tuesday morning after construction at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami caused major delays in the area.

The delays were caused by Miami-Dade County’s roadway improvement project, which began this week.

A FIU spokesperson told Local 10 News that the project will add a third lane of traffic in each direction on Northwest 151st Street and will include a dedicated bicycle lane.

The project also will elevate the roadway to mitigate flooding.

A Local 10 News crew was around the height of the traffic between 6:45 and 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 151st Street, where drivers were honking their horns for the majority of the morning after having only one lane to drop-off or pick up students.

The traffic situation affected drop-offs and pick-ups at four schools that include the Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Sr. K-8 campus and its high school, the MAST @FIU, and FIU’s North Campus.

One parent told Local 10 News that it took them an hour after dropping off their child to get back to Biscayne Boulevard, which is only one mile away.

“They got the whole summer to do this and they do it now with classes started? It’s unbelievable,” said one parent.

FIU released a statement regarding the traffic delays:

