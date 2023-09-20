Florida man wins $5 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game at Walmart

Port Orange man wins $5M on the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man won a $5 million prize after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

According to Lottery officials, Victor Robbins, 61, of Port Orange, a town in Volusia County, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Lottery officials said Hall purchased his winning ticket from a Walmart Supercenter in his hometown.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”