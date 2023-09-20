Miami-Dade high school football player fighting in hospital after neck injury

A high school football standout from southwest Miami-Dade County has been indefinitely sidelined after a life-changing injury.

On Sept. 13, Frederick Climpson was doing what he loved — playing football — when tragedy struck.

“He’s always outside playing with his brothers and his cousins,” said Asia Climpson, Frederick’s sister.

The 15-year-old who they affectionately call “Cheeks” is on the junior varsity team at Homestead Senior High School.

“He hit helmet to helmet with another player,” Asia Climpson said.

Frederick Climpson collapsed on the field and was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The Climpson family said doctors are waiting for the swelling around his spine to go down so they can determine what kind of long-term damage the young man might have to deal with.

“They’re saying paralysis from the neck down,” said Asia Climpson.

Right now, Frederick Climpson is able to move his shoulders, but he’s on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

Frederick Climpson is a cousin of Sean Taylor, the former NFL and University of Miami football player who was killed during a botched burglary in 2007. Taylor was home with a knee injury when it happened.

As for Frederick Climpson, his family has faith in his recovery.

“We know he got this, he’s very strong, he’s a fighter, he got this,” said Asia Climpson. “We have hope. We keep praying.”