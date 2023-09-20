Miami Lakes man accused of armed rape of sex worker in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 38-year-old Miami Lakes man Tuesday on multiple felony charges after they said he robbed and raped a sex worker at gunpoint in the city’s Liberty City neighborhood the week prior.

According to an arrest report, the victim met Felix Rodriguez Alvarez through a site called Mega Personals and the pair agreed to meet at West Buena Vista Park, located at 1199 NW 45th St., Thursday evening after agreeing on “an hourly price for her time.”

Police said when the two met up, Rodriguez Alvarez then pulled out a gun and demanded $200 from the woman after “a disagreement over the payment through Zelle” in which he “demanded his money back.”

She then contacted a friend to bring her the money, the report states.

After the woman’s friend arrived, brought the money and put it through the window of Rodriguez Alvarez’s SUV, the suspect “pulled off with the victim inside the car,” the report states.

“The victim cried and begged to be let out of the vehicle at which point (he) stopped the car and demanded the victim to have sex with him as he was pointing a firearm at the victim’s direction,” police wrote. “She pleaded with the defendant to at least use a condom, but he refused and ordered the victim to perform oral sex on him and she complied.”

Police said he then demanded the woman have sexual intercourse with him and he sexually assaulted her.

“After the sexual assault, the victim was dropped off some blocks away and (Rodriguez Alvarez) fled in the vehicle,” police wrote. “(He) then continued contacting the victim via text message insinuating negative outcomes if she took any police action against him.”

Authorities said they were able to track down Rodriguez Alvarez using his cellphone number, which came back to his apartment on Balgowan Road. That’s where police located and arrested him Tuesday.

They said officers found a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson pistol with a mounted red dot sight and a black BB gun.

A Miami-Dade judge found probable cause to charge Rodriguez Alvarez, a Cuban national, with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a weapon, armed robbery, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.