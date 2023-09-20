‘Send me to the electric chair:’ Miami-Dade man accused of raping 11-year-old boy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old man was arrested earlier this month on accusations that he has repeatedly raped an 11-year-old boy and Miami-Dade police say they believe there may be other victims out there who have yet to come forward.

According to his arrest report, Javier Martinez was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Police said the rapes occurred over the course of about a year and said Martinez was captured on an audio recording telling the victim in Spanish, “When I get close to you, I want to grab your butt, but you reject me.”

According to the report, Martinez also showed the victim a pornography video and told the victim about “sexual positions he wanted him in.”

Police said Martinez denied the accusations against him when questioned by detectives and concluded the interview by saying, “Send me to the electric chair.”

Local 10 News is not disclosing the relationship between the suspect and victim due to the nature of the crime.

As of Wednesday, Martinez was being held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center.

Authorities fear there may be other victims out there.

They are encouraging anyone who has been victimized by Martinez or believes a child has been victimized by Martinez to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Sexual Crimes Unit at 305-715-3300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.